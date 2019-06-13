Session Moth Martina Likely To Sign With WWE For NXT UK

We reported last week that WWE announced there were eighteen women at a tryout at the UK Performance Center in North London, including Karen Glennon, better known as Session Moth Martina. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Martina is likely to sign with WWE for the company’s NXT UK brand. She was described as “in”, and there are reportedly people in the UK talking as if she’s already signed.

In a related note, there is said to be heat on her among non-WWE wrestlers in the area. Days before her tryout, she was seen posing with an anti-WWE pro-independent wrestling t-shirt with David Starr. Then she went to the tryout and is now expected to sign a contract.