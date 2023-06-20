– During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy for Daily Mail Online, Seth Rollins discussed his upcoming role in the new Marvel Studios sequel, Captain America: Brave New World, his future in wrestling, and more. Below are some highlights:

Seth Rollins on his role in Captain America: Brave New World: “I am sworn to a certain level of secrecy, so I can’t divulge too much information on that. What I will say in response to your question is that it is cool, it’s cool to get opportunities to do something outside of your comfort zone. This is what I love, WWE, professional wrestling, it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do and all I ever intend to do as a career for as long as I can, but anytime you get to a certain level in this industry there’s going to be opportunities that come your way and I love taking chances at this point in my career. I mean, you can tell with the fashion sensibility I have become known for over the last few years, that I love taking chances! So if you get the chance to do something incredible outside of WWE, you’ve got to take a look at it, try and make it work the best you can because you only get one life and one chance and you never know when you might get an opportunity like that – so you got to make it happen.”

Rollins on if he sees his future in Hollywood: “As I sit here right now in my wrestling school seeing people fall down behind me, I feel like I’m always going to be part of the industry in some shape of form. You look at The Rock as the example here, and he’s a different beast, right? What you were seeing from John at the time, he was at the peak of his popularity in WWE at the time and it was seeing The Rock come back every year. So, The Rock wasn’t just gone for a hiccup, he was gone for a year and then coming back and taking away an opportunity from someone else who had been there and grinding and all that. What John didn’t see was the bigger picture and how many more eyes The Rock was going to bring to WWE, to WrestleMania and to the talent as a whole. John missed that part, and he will tell you now that he was a little nearsighted in that regard. And you saw when John Cena came back to WrestleMania this year, it wasn’t to be on the marquee, it wasn’t to be anything other than to be part of the show and contribute in any way that he could.”

Seth Rollins on his future in wrestling: “As for me, I don’t know where my future lies. I feel, like I said, at this moment wrestling is my future for as long as I can do it at a high level. But there’s going to come a day when falling down is going to turn my bones to dust and I will have to start looking elsewhere and seeing what other options there are. I don’t think that’s coming any time soon and I’m just in the prime of my career right now and there’s a lot of years ahead of me.”

Seth Rollins defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker later tonight at WWE NXT Gold Rush Night 1. Captain America: Brave New World, previously titled New World Order, is due out on July 26, 2024.