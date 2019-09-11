wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Discovers Siblings Via DNA Test
– Seth Rollins has learned that he has siblings he never knew about due to a DNA test he took. Rollins posted to Twitter noting that he took a 23andMe at-home test and learned that he had a brother and sister, sharing a picture of himself and his brother.
23andMe has customers send in a saliva swab that is analyzed for more information and has been responsible for people finding siblings and family members they never knew of.
In a wild turn of events, I recently found out I have a brother (and sister, not pictured) I never knew existed! Thank you @23andMe for bringing people together. Life is a crazy, awesome thing and we are all insanely lucky to get to experience it. pic.twitter.com/UkHPfxtCWh
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 11, 2019
