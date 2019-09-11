wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Discovers Siblings Via DNA Test

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WrestleMania 35

– Seth Rollins has learned that he has siblings he never knew about due to a DNA test he took. Rollins posted to Twitter noting that he took a 23andMe at-home test and learned that he had a brother and sister, sharing a picture of himself and his brother.

23andMe has customers send in a saliva swab that is analyzed for more information and has been responsible for people finding siblings and family members they never knew of.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading