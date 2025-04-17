– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins spoke with Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, and he explained why he’s the hero of the story involving CM Punk and Roman Reigns, who he faces this weekend at WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rollins on why he’s the hero of the story: “I’m the good guy. I’m the hero of this story. I’m here trying to protect my company from these egomaniacs and outsiders. I’m not the bad guy here. Punk is the bad guy. Roman is the bad guy. One of these people doesn’t show up for ten years, comes back in, and thinks he’s going to run the place. The other guy stops showing up for four years, stays at home, and sits on his couch.”

On how he’s stayed and hustled in WWE while Reigns has sat at home: “I’ve been here hustling the whole time. I put this company on my back. There is no Roman Reigns without Seth Rollins. He doesn’t exist without me. There is no Cody Rhodes, as you know him, without Seth Rollins. That guy comes back and works with anybody else? It doesn’t happen. I’m the cause of that. CM Punk, I don’t even want to get into this guy. He’s a fraud, he’s a joke, he’ll be exposed at WrestleMania.”

Seth Rollins will have his chance to prove himself as the hero of the story this weekend at WrestleMania 41. Rollins faces CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match this weekend in the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.