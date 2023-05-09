Seth Rollins is Raw’s competitor in the finals of the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament, winning his way to the match on tonight’s Raw. Rollins defeated Finn Balor in the semifinals of the tournament on Monday’s episode to advance to the finals, where he will face someone from Smackdown at Night of Champions.

Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Damien Priest in a triple threat match to advance to the semifinals, while Balor defeated Cody Rhodes and The Miz.