wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Advances to Finals Of World Heavyweight Title Tournament on WWE Raw

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins is Raw’s competitor in the finals of the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament, winning his way to the match on tonight’s Raw. Rollins defeated Finn Balor in the semifinals of the tournament on Monday’s episode to advance to the finals, where he will face someone from Smackdown at Night of Champions.

Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Damien Priest in a triple threat match to advance to the semifinals, while Balor defeated Cody Rhodes and The Miz.

Seth Rollins, WWE

