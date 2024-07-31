Seth Rollins Doesn’t Plan To Get Involved in CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins is the special guest referee for the match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, but doesn’t plan to interfere. During an appearance on SportsCenter (via Fightful), Rollins said he doesn’t want to get involved because he doesn’t like Punk or McIntyre.

When asked if he can remain objective, he said: “I can because I hate them both equally. I want them both to suffer the exact same amount, so I’m gonna do my best to work that out. It’s gonna be up to them, who’s gonna pin, who’s gonna make who tap out. We’ll get to all that. I’m gonna make sure they beat the crap out of each other. I hope not [to get involved]. The goal is not to be. You gotta understand, the reason I’m in this position is because neither Drew nor Punk could contain themselves in the lead-up to this. There was too much going on. No referee wanted to be a part of it. The match wasn’t gonna get sanctioned until I stepped in and said, ‘Hey, I can throw on the ref shirt. I can give it a shot.’ I’ve never done it. First time in my career. I’ve never at any level been a special guest referee, so I’m very excited to see what it’s gonna be like out there.“