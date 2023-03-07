Seth Rollins on When He Realized His Current Character Had Gotten Over

– During the latest edition of WWE After the Bell, Seth Rollins discussed realizing when his “Visionary” character had gotten over and fans were starting to cheer him. Rollins recalled when he attacked Riddle on the July 25, 2022 edition of Monday Night Raw at the Madison Square Garden, when he stomped Riddle into the steel steps, and he started hearing fans sing the chorus of his theme music. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Seth Rollins on when he felt the crowd starting to turn in his favor: “[At] the end of the show, Riddle’s out there doing something. And I came out to stomp his head into the steel steps, and I’m wearing this shiny, beautiful black suit. And I end the episode by stomping his head into steel steps, thinking I’m going to hear a chorus of boos when in fact, the choir is singing my song.”

On the importance of the live crowd: “When we’re doing stuff in front of no people in the Thunderdome, it’s a crap shoot. It’s hit or miss. You don’t really know. You get the Twitter response, and then you get like your peers, and you’re doing the best you can, but you don’t get that visceral response from a live crowd.”