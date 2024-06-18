Seth Rollins Returns, Confronted By Damian Priest On WWE Raw

Seth Rollins made his return to WWE on this week’s episode of Raw, having a back and forth with Damian Priest to open the show. Monday night’s show saw the Monday Night Messiah open the show by coming down to the ring. Rollins cut a promo talking about how he wants to get the World Heavyweight Championship back and hinted at potentially entering the Money in the Bank match to earn a title shot.

That brought Priest out to the ring, who welcomed Rollins back and said that he had wanted to cash in his Money in the Bank shot on Rollins instead of Drew McIntyre and that this is no longer “Monday Night Rollins.” The two went back and forth and Priest reminded Rollins that he was his first challenger when he won the title. He suggested that Rollins get the shot at his title at the Money in the Bank PPV, which Rollins agreed to.

This marked Rollins’ first appearance since he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.