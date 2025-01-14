– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed his WrestleMania 31 match against Randy Orton and the epic finish, with Orton hitting an RKO out of mid-air while Rollins was attempting a curb stomp. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on Joey Mercury helping him with the finish: “Well, Randy is not a practice guy. Randy is not a guy that wants to fall down when he’s not getting paid in front of people. Joey Mercury is the reason that I felt we could do it. Joey was a mentor for me a long time in Florida Championship Wrestling and on the main roster. He was a perfect little mechanic and could figure out how to do anything work. Joey is much smaller than Randy could eat a snack the size of Joey.”

On how they planned out the finish: “That made it easier for me to step on Joey’s head when we were practicing it. I could do it with Joey. Randy is much stronger, but he didn’t want to fall down and do the RKO. Even if you slide a crash mat under, it just wasn’t working. We had a backup plan in case it didn’t work. Randy was like, ‘screw it, I always take the easy way so I can beat 1,000, let’s just do it and give it a shot. If it screws up, whatever. I’ve had plenty of Mania moments, I don’t care.'”

On how he was physically at the time: “At that time, there was nothing I couldn’t do physically, if I had my mind set on it, we’d figure it out. ‘Ah, the adrenaline will carry it through.’ I did have some reservations about it in the match. When we got out there, it was very hot. In the middle of the day. Very hot and dry. I was more winded than I expected to be. When we got to it, my legs were a bit heavier. All the different ways you don’t want to feel when you’re about to do the grand finale. When I started running towards him, ‘I was like, oh, here we go. Let’s hope for the best.'”

While Rollins lost to Orton earlier in the night, he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase later that night during the main event featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. He pinned Reigns to win the WWE Championship.