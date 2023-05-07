– Seth Rollins has been on a roll as of late, and that roll continued tonight at WWE Backlash as he picked up a singles win over Omos at the premium live event. Speaking to Megan Mount in a post-match interview video, Seth Rollins discussed tonight’s victory. Below are some highlights and a clip:

Seth Rollins on how tonight’s win feels: “Megan, my hands are off the heel, I am just along for the ride! I don’t really know any other way to describe it. All I’m saying is I think I’m going to have to take up residence here on the island because I get why people come here and don’t leave! Now I totally understand it.”

On what it took to beat Omos: “Let me tell you something about that giant, he proved how big he was out there tonight because it took the biggest stomp of all time to put him to bed. Eat your heart out, Joel Embiid. Eat your heart out, Draymond Green. You cannot imitate, very flattering, but I’m still the best, baby! *Laughs* Party in Puerto Rico tonight! Sing it, Islanders!”

Seth Rollins was recently drafted to stay on Raw during this year’s WWE Draft as a first-round pick.