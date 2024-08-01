Seth Rollins on How The Shield’s Breakup Changed All of Wrestling

In an interview with SportsCenter (via Fightful, Seth Rollins spoke about the end of the Shield in 2014 and how it changed the entire wrestling business. The group would eventually reunite in 2017, 2018 and 2019. There have been no reunions since, as Jon Moxley is now in AEW.

Rollins said: “I’ve been asked about it a lot. Obviously, I think that’s the one thing that if you’re a fan of Seth Rollins or The Shield or Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, I think that’s the one thing that kind of sits with you over the course of the last ten years, essentially. I get asked about it all the time, and I’ve thought about it. ‘Would you go back? Would you change it? Would you do something different?’ My answer is unequivocally no, I wouldn’t because where we’re at now, the business as a whole is healthier than it’s ever been. That moment in time is what shifted everything. That’s what put us all on our separate paths. Our goal in the beginning was to run the show, to run the business, to change it, to make it better. Here we are a decade later, and I dare say it was accomplished with the swing of that steel chair.”