WWE News: Seth Rollins Tweets on UFC 214 Main Event, Fans React to Great Khali’s Return at Battleground, and Top Instagram Photos for the Week Include Lana and Alexa Bliss

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins posted the following tweets on last night’s UFC 214 title main event between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. Rollins posted his support for the former champion, Cormier, and then commented on his loss. He also praises Jon Jones for cutting one heck of a promo after his win. You can check out Rollins’ tweets below.

The promo Seth Rollins is referencing is that after Jon Jones’ win, the new UFC light heavyweight champion called out former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE Universal champion, Brock Lesnar, to an MMA fight. The two have recently been rumored to be linked to fight for an upcoming MMA bout, which is not yet even close to being official. You can read more about Jones’ post-match callout of Lesnar HERE.

– WWE released a video showing some fan reactions to the return of The Great Khali during WWE Battleground last weekending during the Punjabi Prison match. Reactions include YouTuber Grim from The Grim Toy Show. You can check out the video of fan reactions below.

– WWE.com released its picks for the top 25 photos on Instagram this week. Photos this week include ones from AJ Styles, Lana, and Alexa Bliss. You can check out some of those below.

