Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro, Championship Contenders Match Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced new matches for tonight’s edition of SmackDown, which will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Finn Balor. Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, and The Usos vs. The Street Profits in a Championship Contenders Match have also been added to the show.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the new additions to the SmackDown lineup:
Cesaro goes to battle with longtime adversary Seth Rollins
Following his surprising change of attitude toward Edge last week, The Visionary of Drip looks to move past his SummerSlam setback when he takes on longtime adversary Cesaro.
Will Rollins display some of the skills he has claimed to have learned from his epic showdown with The Rated-R Superstar? Or will The Swiss Superman swing The Architect’s claims of a fresh start into an absolute tailspin? Find out on SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
The Usos take on The Street Profits in a Championship Contenders Match
Last week, The Street Profits stuck their nose in The Bloodline’s business when they came to the aid of Finn Bálor. Now, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins have the opportunity to catapult themselves back into the SmackDown Tag Team Title picture if they can beat The Usos in an intriguing Championship Contenders Match.
Will the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions bring the smoke against current titleholders Jimmy & Jey? Don’t miss what is guaranteed to be a classic tag team showdown, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.
