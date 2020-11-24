wrestling / News

Several Of The Undertaker’s Cameo Videos Posted Online

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Undertaker Cameo

The Undertaker did videos for Cameo and several of them have been posted online. As previously reported, the Deadman did 30 Cameo videos in a promotion with WWE leading into Survivor Series, with fans paying $1,000 for a recorded message from Taker.

A Twitter user posted the videos online, which you can see below. One of them amusingly came from a user called “All Elite Scooby Doo” who Taker congratulated on his upcoming wedding. The other videos see Taker wish a child a Merry Christmas, thank the McMahons and more.

By Friday, 28 of the 30 videos had been sold.

