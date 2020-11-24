wrestling / News
Several Of The Undertaker’s Cameo Videos Posted Online
The Undertaker did videos for Cameo and several of them have been posted online. As previously reported, the Deadman did 30 Cameo videos in a promotion with WWE leading into Survivor Series, with fans paying $1,000 for a recorded message from Taker.
A Twitter user posted the videos online, which you can see below. One of them amusingly came from a user called “All Elite Scooby Doo” who Taker congratulated on his upcoming wedding. The other videos see Taker wish a child a Merry Christmas, thank the McMahons and more.
By Friday, 28 of the 30 videos had been sold.
the deadman believes in you pic.twitter.com/UwNG3VBpbK
— bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020
Somebody in this world paid $1000 for the undertaker to THANK THE MCMAHONS ON CAMEO pic.twitter.com/dcogrmVkC7
— bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020
you should at least do the first half of this, when it is safe to do so pic.twitter.com/Pri6n5avRx
— bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020
another deadman pep talk, but this one takes some terrifying twists and turns pic.twitter.com/TlJ3dFe7tP
— bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020
lmao #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/VANbOIc0Qy
— bossmoz (@BossMoz) November 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Mick Foley’s First Meeting With Vince McMahon, Having To Sell Vince On Foley’s Character
- Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, & More Pay Tribute to The Undertaker
- Savio Vega Says The BSK Was Pitched To Be an On-Screen Faction, Why It Was Shot Down
- The Undertaker On Having Conversations With Kevin Nash About Jumping To WCW, When He Realized Potential Of His Character