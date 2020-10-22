wrestling / News

Several Former WWE Stars Reportedly Work MLW Taping (Spoiler)

October 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fusion

This past weekend’s MLW tapings reportedly had some former WWE talent work the show. Wrestling Inc reports that Lio Rush, Shawn Daivari and ACH worked the tapings that ran from Sunday through Tuesday, which was taping for 16 weeks of television.

Further details on the taping have not yet been revealed. As noted earlier, MLW is doing some more taping today and tomorrow.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading