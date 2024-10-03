Sexy Star II Exiting AAA, Will Be a Free Agent Later This Month

Sexy Star II’s time in AAA is coming to an end and she’ll be a free agent later this month. The wrestling star announced on Facebook that she is finishing with AAA at their October 21st show and will be a free agent moving forward.

The announcement reads:

“Last presentation with this character (sexy star) next october 21st in leon, Guanajuato with the promotion Tio Toofys (for a AAA Branded Show). From that date, I will be totally free to work anywhere and with wrestlers of any company! Message me for inquiries!”

Star II joinged AAA back in 2021 and has challenged for both the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships multiple times.