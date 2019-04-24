WWE News: Shane Helms Praises 205 Live Match, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Fighting With My Family Featurette

– WWE producer Shane Helms had high praise for last night’s match on 205 Live between Oney Lorcan and Ariya Daivari. Daivari won the match to earn a future title shot against Tony Nese. You can check out Helms’ tweet praising the match below.

Shane Helms wrote, “Toughest spot of the night, maybe of the week, and these dudes delivered!”

– WWE released the top 10 moments from last night’s Smackdown Live. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Fighting With My Family showing Florence Pugh talking about her wrestling training for the role.