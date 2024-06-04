Shane Helms Praises WWE Producer Team On Social Media

Shane Helms took to social media on Tuesday to offer some high praise for WWE’s team of producers. Helms, who works as a producer in the company, posted to Twitter to shout out the team of producers working behind the scenes to help the talent with their matches.

Helms wrote:

“I wish I woulda had a team like this to help me when I was developing. Freebird [Michael Hayes], Jason Jordan, Jamie “By God” Noble, Adam Pearce, Nora the Explorer, TJ [Wilson], nWo KD [Kenny Dykstra], Abyss, [Shawn] Daivari, Petey Williams and the newest members B[obby] Roode and Nick Aldis are such an incredible group of Agents/Producers. It can be an incredibly thankless job but I want the world to know how hard they work to make our WWE Superstars shine as bright as possible. Thank you all!!”

Helms has been a producer with WWE since 2019.