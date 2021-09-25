wrestling / News

Shane Thorne Says His New Gimmick Is His Idea

September 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As reported earlier today, it was reported that Shane Thorne appeared to have a new gimmick inspired by Paul Hogan in Crocodile Dundee at the Smackdown taping last night. In a series of posts to Twitter, he said that Nikki ASH inspired his change and that the idea for the gimmick came from him.

He wrote: “Just to let yous know what I’m trying now is all me and my ideas. [cowboy emoji]. A huge inspiration for me is @WWENikkiASH and you can’t deny that she is doing incredible! Wrestling can be fun! So relax mate and let’s have a good one. [thumbs up emoji]

