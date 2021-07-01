Shaquille O’Neal Teases Match With Paul Wight in AEW: ‘Shouldn’t Be Any Problems Now’

Shaquille O’Neal still wants his match with Paul Wight, and he sees it as very possible now that Wight is in AEW. The NBA alumnus has been dancing around the possibility of a match with Wight for years, with a bout famously being set up for WrestleMania a few years ago but never happening. Shaq, who worked a mixed tag team match on AEW Dynamite in March, spoke with PopCulture.com and said he still hopes to have that match. You can check out some highlights below:

On the bump he took through the table: “Well, I’m made of steel, so there’ll be no broken bones. It is actually fun. I wish we could have the 17, 18,000 [fans] so I could have felt a little more, but it was like 1500, 2,000 people there, that was actually pretty good. But I look forward to doing it again, and I hear that Paul White’s still talking trash. So I’m gonna work out really hard this summer, and maybe we could do something very, very soon.”

On the possibility of him facing White in AEW: “There shouldn’t be any problems for us getting together now. Last time there was a lot of bureaucracy and red tape, now there is no red tape. I’m still still kind of sore from that table, so I’m going to work out the summer, pump these muscles up, and I’ll be waiting for you, Mr. Paul.”

