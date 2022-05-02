Shark Boy Returning to Impact At Next Weekend’s Tapings

Shark Boy is making his return to Impact Wrestling at next weekend’s tapings in Kentucky. Squared Circle Expo announced on Twitter on Sunday that the TNA alumnus will be returning to the Impact Zones at this coming weekend’s taping in Newport. You can see the announcement below:

“We are so happy to announce, that with the partnership of #SCX & @IMPACTWRESTLING we are bringing #ImpactOriginal, @SharkBoy24_7 back to The Impact Zone! May 7 & 8 Impact will be filming live events for AXS TV and Impact Plus in Newport, KY! Tickets at http://promowestlive.com!”