Shawn Michaels Recalls His 2006 SummerSlam Match Against The McMahons

In a recent Sports Illustrated interview, Shawn Michaels shared his memories from 2006 when he faced Vince and Shane McMahon at SummerSlam alongside his DX partner Triple H. Michaels explained that while anticipation was high, he wasn’t feeling uneasy about the match. “At one time, it may have been awkward to work against my boss and his son, but it wasn’t by that point in our careers. Talk about two guys that are unbelievably giving and open to darn-near anything under the sun,” Michaels stated. “They were hustlers who just worked so hard, there wasn’t anything they wouldn’t do.”

Michaels indicated that the bout also provided the McMahons with a chance to step out of their usual roles. “That’s an opportunity for those guys not to be what they usually are. That’s the boss. It was a time for Vince and Shane to cut loose,” he explained. “It was very enjoyable, and it was very easy. That’s one of the reasons I picked Vince for that WrestleMania. I put a lot of pressure on myself, and that led to a lot of anxiety, so I wanted to have one I could enjoy.”

The fight, according to Michaels, turned out even better than he had anticipated. “There’s a different expectation in a match like that, and so much less pressure. For it to go so much better than we planned, that was a bonus. It’s the total opposite type of match for me. And they were willing to do anything. They were working for the best aspect of the match. It was very enjoyable for us to go through the creative process and put together the match with the boss,” he concluded.