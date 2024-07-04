Shawn Michaels Comments On Blurring Lines For Brooks Jensen Angle

During a media call to promote NXT Heatwave (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels spoke about blurring the lines between fiction and reality with the current NXT angle with Brooks Jensen. Jensen has said he is a free agent and even appeared on an independent event, appearing disgruntled with the NXt brand and Michaels in particular.

Michaels said: “We do our best, as we’ve always done in this business and WWE, to blur those lines between reality and what is storyline or sports entertainment. We always want to be sensitive to that and don’t ever want to overstep. Do sometimes you miss the mark and there is something that people take from it that you didn’t intend? Certainly, those things do happen. All I can do is, as someone who has been through it, at a time where people were not sensitive to it any way, shape or form, you can trust that there is somebody who is very sensitive to it. If I feel like those things are being abused in any way, shape, or form, we’d certainly back off of that. For us, I will always say, if I even feel that, I’ll make sure the next week it is made perfectly clear that it’s nothing more than a storyline that is meant to be interesting and compelling, but not ignoring the real world that is out there.“