Shawn Michaels Weighs In On Jeremy Borash’s Involvement In WWE & NXT

Shawn Michaels recently weighed in on how important Jeremy Borash to WWE and NXT. Borash was part of the team that did the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Georgia Tech video for WWE Smackdown, and Michaels was asked in an appearance on the Ringer Wrestling Show about how the impact that Borash, who was has been working in production elements in NXT, has brought to the main roster.

“Jeremy is somebody that Triple H brought here years ago,” Michaels recalled (per Fightful). “A lot of things that we do here at NXT are now making their way to the main roster. A lot of it, it sounds like blowing smoke, but a lot of it started with Triple H. He wanted NXT to always kind of be different, but also be a testing ground to try things and try different aspects to see what works and see what doesn’t. That’s something that NXT is still doing today.

He continued, “The segment turned out fantastic. One thing that I think we’re all very proud of is that, whether you want to call it the old way….we just have to continue to try to be innovative. That is something that everybody at WWE is very excited about. We’re just not putting any shackles on ourselves. When it comes to creativity, we’re going to try a lot of different stuff. I think that goes for NXT. Obviously, Raw and SmackDown. Not all of it may hit, but I think when we stumble on something fantastic, everybody is going to notice it. I think they’re seeing that in the product today.”

Borash was part of the TNA production team for many years before he joined WWE in 2018.