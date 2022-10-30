Shawn Michaels On DX’s Reunion, Triple H Taking Over Creative

Shawn Michaels recently talked about the dynamic when DX gets together, Triple H taking over creative in WWE and more. Michaels spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview and some highlights are below:

On Triple H taking over creative in WWE: “Certainly there’s a difference of what you do from a storyline standpoint from back in the day with DX taking over and fighting authority and all that and you fast forward all these years later. It’s no secret everyone knew Hunter was eventually going to be someone in control or very close to it. He’s been readying himself for that for the last decade.”

On the DX reunion: “When all of DX get together in the same room, it’s like the buddies you have in high school: you just sort of pick up where you left off. Some things with DX will always be the same, and I think that comes across both on-screen and behind the camera. It’s not a DX culture by any stretch. It’s just about the joy and the fun of what this job is and what it truly can be and now it’s actually happening.”

On giving talent freer rein: “DX has always been given a lot of free rein because it was a different entity in itself, and it’s built on not doing stuff the right way. I don’t think anyone would try to scalp DX, so to speak, because that’s just anti-productive to the characters and team as a whole. I try to tell the talent that the hardest work they’re ever going to do is creatively. I think what made DX and the Attitude Era what they were was trying to think ahead of the times we were in. We just felt a change and a wave coming very different than what wrestling was. We wanted to take it from a traditional and purist standpoint into something more as sports entertainment.”