– Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline event, Shawn Michaels spoke on this week’s NXT Deadline media call and praised the work Ava Raine has been doing since leaving Schism and acting as an authority figure of sorts on NXT TV. Below are some highlights (via Fightful);

Shawn Michaels on Ava Raine acting as his type of executive enforcer: “Yeah, well, look, I got to say. Ava has been spending a lot of time, she comes and sees me a lot and brings me a lot of information about these matches and I got to tell you, I think she’s done a really great job. I think we all know the Bloodline that Ava comes from, very astute in this business to say the least. She’s been incredibly helpful with assisting me with all of the stuff I have to do. I’ll say this, she is still part of the NXT roster, and a big part of it and someone that we always love and enjoy having on NXT programming.”

On her acumen for the business: