– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed the journey of Cody Rhodes over the last two years since returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On the journey of Cody Rhodes: “I do have to say, what Cody has done over the last year or two years, it’s been pretty amazing because it’s done in what I think a lot of us traditional babyfaces would say is really hard and difficult to pull off in this era, and he’s done a fantastic job of that.”

Michaels on WrestleMania 40: “WrestleMania 40 is going to be the biggest WrestleMania of all time. I have no doubt. It’s going to be a huge moment if Cody can [win the title]. But look, we’ve seen before that the story doesn’t get told as they say. So, if it happens, it’ll be an absolutely glorious moment for him and a huge recognition of what he’s accomplished. But if Roman says it isn’t happening, and he goes out there and makes that so, it’s a big hill to climb. Let’s just put it that way.”

Cody Rhodes gets one more chance to finish the story next weekend at WrestleMania 40. On Night 1, he will face Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match with Seth Rollins as his partner. On Nigh 2, he gets a rematch against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. The event will be held April 6-7 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.