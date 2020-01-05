Shawn Spears Tweets Jay White About Having Potential Matchup

– AEW star Shawn Spears sent out a tweet today directed at NJPW star and former IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion Jay White, suggesting they have a wrestling match sometime. You can check out his tweet below.

Shawn Spears wrote, “Hey Switchblade, We should wrestle sometime. Sincerely yours, The Chairman.” As noted, Jay White lost the IWGP Intercontinental title on Saturday to Tetsuya Naito for Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1. However, White later went on to defeat Kota Ibushi earlier today for Night 2.

Also, AEW champion Chris Jericho was in action at today’s event, where he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi. The stipulation for the match was that if Tanahashi won, he’d be granted a shot at Jericho’s AEW title. Jericho had the title at today’s event, which was also noted on commentary.

Later at the post-match press conference, Jericho mentioned that the “forbidden door” between AEW and NJPW was still closed, but he said, “I don’t think it needs to be closed.” Whether this weekend displays potential for a future between NJPW and AEW remains to be seen.