– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”

Referee Jessika Carr is claiming that Gunther “tapping” his hand on the mat twice did not tap out while in the submission hold. Meanwhile, Sheamus wrote on Twitter that “even Stevie Wonder could see it.”

Later, Jessika Carr responded, “I know you’re emotionally fired up right now, you and everyone knows (or should) that I’ll always call it down the middle and you can trust me. He didn’t tap.”

Fellow WWE referee Jason Ayers also chimed in. According to Ayers, what Gunther was doing was slamming his hand on the mat to indicate frustration. He tweeted in support of Jessika Carr, “The key issue at hand in this situation is intent. It’s clear that @Gunther_AUT’s intent wasn’t to indicate that he was submitting, but more a simple moment of frustration that he couldn’t escape the hold. Right call, sis.”

You can view those tweets and a clip of the moment and finish in question below:

