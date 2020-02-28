Sheamus Praises Wolfgang as a Huge Potential Breakout Star For NXT UK

Sheamus is a big fan of NXT UK’s Wolfgang, and had a lot of praise for him in a new interview. Speaking with Give Me Sport, the SmackDown star talked about Wolfgang’s star look and ability in the ring, labelling him as one of his favorites currently.

“I wrestled Wolfgang in 2005, he was awesome,” he said. “He just looks like he takes chunks out of trees and eats live sheep! I probably shouldn’t say that, he’ll be after me!”

Sheamus continued, “He’s a rugged, Scottish barbarian. He’s great in the ring. The way he moves around for his size is phenomenal and he’s a great lad. He’s going to be a huge star for NXT UK for a long time. The tag-team [Gallus] is doing great obviously, but there are times when they will want to branch off into singles stuff. He’s one of my favourites.”

Wolfgang is the current co-NXT UK Tag Team Champion alongside his Gallus partner Mark Coffey.