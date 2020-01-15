Sheamus Thought About Retirement While He Was Away From WWE Due to Injuries

– Sheamus has revealed that he the idea of retirement came up in his head while he was on his recent hiatus due to injuries. The WWE star spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview ahead of his appearance at tonight’s BT Sport WWE launch party and was asked about rumors he would retire, and if that ever occurred to him.

“It’s something that’s always in the back of your mind,” he said “Like, it’s no secret that I had a couple of issues physically, a few injuries, because it is physical what we do. And then my style as well, it trebles that, you know? There were a couple times when I thought, ‘Will I make it back in there?’ Especially when I got a concussion in that match after WrestleMania.”

He continued, “But I used that time really well, I went to physiotherapy, went to boxing, kickboxing. I got myself in the best shape possible, dropped 40lbs. I feel better, look better, and I’ve never been hungrier to get back in the ring. For me, the first ten years were just a warm-up. This is the real deal now. I’m just starting, mate. I’m telling you, by body feels amazing. I feel better at 42 than I did at 32.”