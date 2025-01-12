Sheamus Says He’s Tired Of Asking For Old Theme Song To Return

Sheamus says he’s asked too many times for his old “Written In My Face” theme to return and is tired of asking. The WWE star’s theme song became a meme for misheard lyrics with fans regularly calling for the song to return, and he was asked about the matter in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On when he first noticed the memes about the song: “Maybe 2010. People are very creative on the internet, very creative. I do miss that song, though. A lot of people were upset. I brought it back, but I wasn’t allowed to keep it.”

On whether it could return: “I don’t know. Do you want to ask? You go ask. I’m tired of asking. I’m all out of asking.”