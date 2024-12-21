– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE Superstar Shelly Martinez spoke about the late Bray Wyatt, revealing how Wyatt informed her that Martinez’s name was thrown around to portray Sister Abigail in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I was so intrigued by Bray Wyatt, of course. I can’t even remember what year it was. Maybe 2014, 15. And I’m not here to whatever, This is what he told me. He was like, ‘you know they’ve thrown your name around about being Sister Abigail.’ He’s like, ‘I’m a big fan of what you and Kevin used to do.’ And he started marking out for me. And I was like, you’re marking out for me. And so I was like, whoa, that’s crazy.”