Shelton Benjamin Discusses How Frustrated He Is With Current WWE Role, What Led To His Release In 2010

Shelton Benjamin was on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia this week and discussed how frustrated and unfulfilled he feels with his current WWE role. Despite the frustration, Benjamin recently signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Highlights are below.

On being frustrated with his current role in WWE: “Lately, I haven’t been doing much as far as on air with WWE, and for me, it’s just frustrating. So when you contacted me and wanted to do this interview, my first thought was, ‘I don’t even know what I would even talk about.’ Because right now, I’m not doing anything. I’m not doing anything that’s fulfilling to me. I’m here every week, I’m ready to go, and for me, it’s like, when I watch shows like this, I’m like, the show’s called Chasing Glory, it’s like people are chasing something, and right now, I don’t feel like I’m even in the hunt. Not that I don’t want to be, but I’m not. And that frustrates me on a very personal level.”

On what led to his WWE release: “Me and WWE had a difference of opinion. I wanted to keep my job, and they had a different opinion. Honestly, I was so frustrated by the time I left, but at the same time, I kept feeling like I was constantly trying to prove myself as a superstar, as a performer, show that I can grow. And it got to the point where I was coming to work and my heart just wasn’t in it. It was almost like my spirit was broken because I felt like every time I had something going, it got taken away from me somehow or another. My entire time then and now, I felt like I’ve always produced in the ring, I knew I needed to work on my promo skills, especially back then, but I also felt like there were ways to work around it that, there were certain things that could have been done to help me that they just weren’t doing. And it got to the point, I was just coming to work and I was just miserable, and it started actually taking a physical toll on me because I remember seeing a picture of me shortly before I left and I didn’t recognize myself.”

“I felt like I was so frustrated, and I was becoming complacent, like I was getting a don’t care attitude, and all the negative things that a young talent would fall into, having their own pity party, and I think they saw it, and the decision was made to let me go.”

