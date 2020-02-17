Shelton Benjamin Reveals He Just Signed a New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

– It looks like Shelton Benjamin is staying under the WWE banner for the next several years. WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin announced this week in an interview with Lilian Garcia for her Chasing Glory podcast that he’s signed a new multi-year contract with WWE. Benjamin stated on the contract, “Yes, I just re-signed another multi-year deal with the WWE. So, I’ll be here for a little while.”

Benjamin returned to WWE for his current run back in March 2017. His return was initially delayed due to a torn rotator cuff injury. He’s currently 44 years old and is a multiple time Intercontinental and tag team champion in WWE. He’s also held the United States title. You can watch the video of his Lilian Garcia interview below.