Shelton Benjamin Has No Plans To Retire Any Time Soon

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Shelton Benjamin spoke about the possibility of retiring, which he said he currently has no plans to do. Here are highlights:

On if he will retire soon: “I don’t have an expiration date. You look at guys like Goldberg, how old is he? Way older than me. We work a very different style, but father time knows no style. It will be years before I consider retiring. Barring anything catastrophic, I’ve still got a few good years of high-level wrestling.”

On the issues within the Hurt Business: “We are a family, and families have issues. We are a very dysfunctional family at this point. Right now, me and Cedric are carrying the Hurt Business mantel, because Bobby Lashley, he has decided he is on All Mighty island and MVP is along for the ride. Right now, it is what it is. We’ve been trying to convince him that it is better to be with us than of on his own, he tends to disagree.”

On Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar: “I mean, Bobby has been asking for this match for years. And so with the rise of The Hurt Business, which catapulted the rise of Bobby, he is finally in the position where people will take him seriously. Not that they wouldn’t take him seriously before. But now, this version of him we have never seen before. Even I can’t take credit for that, because Bobby is one of the hardest working people you’ll ever meet, he’s an alpha-male, he’s a go-getter, he set a goal. It’s mission accomplished so for me I am very happy for him to have this opportunity against another friend of mine.”