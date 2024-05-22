Shelton Benjamin Says He’s Still Seeking To Become a World Champion

Shelton Benjamin has not given up on his goal of becoming a world champion. The WWE alumnus held a number of titles during his career, but he has never been a world champion and was asked if he still has that goal during an interview with the Daily Star.

“To me, that’s why I’m in the business,” Benjamin said (per Fightful). “You want to be the best and be at the top. I’ve read so many different rumors where people are giving their opinion or thoughts. The one that really bugs me is I was ‘happy to just be a guy in the back’ and ‘happy to just be on the roster.’ Bulls**t.”

He continued, “My goal, when I got there, was to be a tag team champion. Once I achieved that, my goal was, ‘I want to be a world champion.’ Once I started proving to myself and to the world that I can hang with the best in the world, my expectations and goals were always centered around being world champion. I wish people would stop printing or saying otherwise because I’ve never been complacent as far as wanting to be the top guy.”

Benjamin exited WWE in September and has returned to the independent circuit. He will be part of PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16 tournament this year.