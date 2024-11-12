wrestling / News
Shelton Benjamin vs. Mike Bailey Set For Wrestlecade Supershow
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
WrestleCade has announced a match between Shelton Benjamin and Mike Bailey for their upcoming Supershow. The event happens on November 30 in Winston-Salem, NC. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona & Brad Attitude
* Joe Hendry vs. Raj Dhesi
* Mike Bailey vs. Shelton Benjamin
