SHIMMER Volume 118 Results: Kimber Lee Defends SHIMMER Title, More

SHIMMER held their Volume 118 show and taping in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday as part of The Collective, featuring Kimber Lee in action and more.

* Nevaeh defeated Kenzie Paige.

* Alice Crowley defeated Jody Threat, Elayna Black, Queen Aminata, Big Mama, and Brittany Blake (Sensational Scramble Match).

* Heather Monroe defeated Leyla Hirsch.

* The Bird And The Bee (Willow Nightingale & Solo Darling) defeated Kayla Kassidy & Sierra.

* Lacey Ryan defeated Davienne.

* Hyan (c) defeated Thunderkitty (Heart Of SHIMMER Championship Match).

* Zoey Skye defeated Holidead.

👀 maaaaan I love her and I also want to run away lol @holidead #Shimmer118 pic.twitter.com/9UzGEUsmi2 — NailsAndNYHausen – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) October 11, 2020

* Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) (c) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (SHIMMER Tag Team Championships Match).

* Kimber Lee (c) defeated Nicole Savoy (SHIMMER Championship Match).