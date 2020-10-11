wrestling / News
SHIMMER Volume 118 Results: Kimber Lee Defends SHIMMER Title, More
SHIMMER held their Volume 118 show and taping in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday as part of The Collective, featuring Kimber Lee in action and more. You can see the results below per Wrestling Inc, along with some pics and video:
* Nevaeh defeated Kenzie Paige.
* Alice Crowley defeated Jody Threat, Elayna Black, Queen Aminata, Big Mama, and Brittany Blake (Sensational Scramble Match).
* Heather Monroe defeated Leyla Hirsch.
SICK moonsault from @LegitLeyla! 👏🏻👏🏻 #Shimmer118 pic.twitter.com/nTTDolYoSq
— Kayden😷/ケイデン (@KVR216) October 11, 2020
* The Bird And The Bee (Willow Nightingale & Solo Darling) defeated Kayla Kassidy & Sierra.
* Lacey Ryan defeated Davienne.
* Hyan (c) defeated Thunderkitty (Heart Of SHIMMER Championship Match).
* Zoey Skye defeated Holidead.
👀 maaaaan I love her and I also want to run away lol @holidead #Shimmer118 pic.twitter.com/9UzGEUsmi2
— NailsAndNYHausen – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) October 11, 2020
* Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) (c) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (SHIMMER Tag Team Championships Match).
* Kimber Lee (c) defeated Nicole Savoy (SHIMMER Championship Match).
Will the champ, @Kimber_Lee90 be too much?#Shimmer118
🏆https://t.co/7xvZjRzJNK pic.twitter.com/hEP0vV0HBL
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 11, 2020
One of the absolute highlights of the #wrestling weekend.
NOBODY works harder in the ring than the women of @SHIMMERwomen #SHIMMER118
✈️ https://t.co/7xvZjRzJNK pic.twitter.com/LonkKBq3F3
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Discusses Coming Up With Ideas With John Cena for Their Feud
- Jim Ross On What The Miz Was Missing Early In His WWE Career, Why He Changed His Mind About Him, How Miz Is Similar To Jake Roberts
- Matt Cardona On Why He Liked Losing the Intercontinental Title After A Day, His and Bryan Myers’ WWE Heel Turn Idea
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault