Shinsuke Nakamura Becomes ‘One True King’ Of WWE On Smackdown

Shinsuke Nakamura has officially overthrown King Corbin to become the One True King of WWE. Nakamura defeated Corbin on tonight’s show to capture the crown, defeating him with the Kinshasa. You can see clips of the match and Nakamura being interviewed after the match below.

Corbin has been the King since winning King of the Ring in September of 2019. It’s unclear if he will accept his demotion back to Baron.