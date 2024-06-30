Shinsuke Nakamura On His Role In WWE, Wants To Show His Passion

Shinsuke Nakamura weighed in on his role in WWE, noting that he’ll “keep challenging.” The WWE star spoke with Sports Net’s Aaron Bronsteter at UFC 303 and was asked about how his role in the company is changing.

“Oh, yeah. So I’ve been wrestling over eight years right now. So I want to keep wrestling in WWE,” Nakamura said (per Fightful). “Also, I give the fans more like a dream. So that’s what I want to do. So I want to show my passion.”

He added, “So also I brought the Japanese style to WWE, but still I think not accomplished. So still I’m challenging, keep challenging.”

Nakamura was at the UFC show to corner Rei Tsuruya, who won his UFC debut at the event.