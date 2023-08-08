wrestling / News
Shinsuke Nakamura Turns On Seth Rollins, Attacks Him After WWE Raw Main Event
August 7, 2023 | Posted by
Shinsuke Nakamura has put Seth Rollins in his sights, turning heel and attacking him on WWE Raw. Nakamura offered to substitute in for the six-man tag team main event on tonight’s show and teak with Rollins and Cody Rhodes after their original partner Sami Zayn was attacked by JD McDonagh.
The match saw Rollins, Rhodes and Nakamura get the win over the Judgment Day, and after the match he attacked Rollins from behind, hitting him with the Kinshasha.
It's payback time!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mcomzeA0xS
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2023
World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins just got ambushed!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/K5c0elaRKu
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2023
