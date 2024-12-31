Shota Umino Says He Will Do Whatever It Takes To Wrestle Jon Moxley

Shota Umino recently did an interview with Proresu-TODAY (per Fightful), where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Umino discussed facing Claudio Castagnoli at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty on January 5 and wanting a match with Jon Moxley.

“Claudio is with the Death Riders now, but from when I was a Young Lion, he and Moxley did a lot for me. When I went to America he helped me out and when he was here in Japan we went to dinner and had a lot of long conversations. But I don’t agree with what he and that faction are doing right now. I have the same thoughts about Moxley, but Moxley didn’t show and Claudio will. If I don’t beat Claudio, I can’t get to Moxley. After I beat Claudio, I don’t know, maybe it’ll be PAC and Wheeler Yuta in my way first, but I will absolutely do whatever it takes to fight Moxley. I have to take all the anger I have for Moxley and throw it at Claudio. They have taught me a lot, so the best way to repay them for that is use what they taught me to beat them. In the end though, what’s most important to me right now is beating Zack [Sabre Jr],” Umino said.