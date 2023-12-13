– While speaking to WWE Deutschland this week, WWE Superstar Shotzi was asked about possibly forming a tag team with her WarGames teammates Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair. Shotzi revealed that she and Charlotte Flair actually spoke about making a run for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles and even had some matching gear made.

Shotzi said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “I always strive to be like Charlotte. Charlotte and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. We got matching gear made. We really wanted it.”

Unfortunately, their tag team title hopes might be on the backburner for a while. As noted, Charlotte Flair suffered an injury last week during her match on SmackDown. Shotzi previously held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Ember Moon (aka Athena). Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Asuka.