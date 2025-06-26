wrestling / News

Shotzi Blackheart Says She Pitched Having A Casket Match in WWE

June 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Shotzi Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Shotzi Blackheart revealed that while she got to take part in several gimmick matches in WWE, she wanted to have a casket match during her run there. She noted that there has never been a women’s casket match in the history of the company and she wanted to be the first.

She said: “I had been pitching to WWE to have a casket match since I started hosting Halloween Havoc and it never happened. No girl had ever done a casket match and I wanted to be the first. I made that clear for so many years. You’ll definitely see me in a casket match.

Blackheart is now a free agent after her WWE contract expired. She has been making the rounds on the independent scene and will debut for MLW tonight at Summer of the Beasts.

