Shotzi Blackheart Says She Pitched Having A Casket Match in WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Shotzi Blackheart revealed that while she got to take part in several gimmick matches in WWE, she wanted to have a casket match during her run there. She noted that there has never been a women’s casket match in the history of the company and she wanted to be the first.

She said: “I had been pitching to WWE to have a casket match since I started hosting Halloween Havoc and it never happened. No girl had ever done a casket match and I wanted to be the first. I made that clear for so many years. You’ll definitely see me in a casket match.”

Blackheart is now a free agent after her WWE contract expired. She has been making the rounds on the independent scene and will debut for MLW tonight at Summer of the Beasts.