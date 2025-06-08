Shotzi Blackheart Says She’s (Mostly) Retired From Deathmatch Wrestling

Shotzi Blackheart’s deathmatch wrestling days are over — unless Nick Gage comes calling. The WWE alumna appeared at GCW’s Tournament of Survival on Friday night and she posted to Twitter to say that she’s done with the deathmatch game, writing:

“I have officially retired from death match wrestling. Only @thekingnickgage can get me out of retirement.”

Blackheart is set to make her debut for PROGRESS Wrestling later this month.