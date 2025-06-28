Shotzi Blackheart Reveals What She Learned From Matt Cardona

– During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart discussed what she learned from her indie wrestling rival, Matt Cardona, a former WWE Superstar who taught her that you can make it in wrestling outside of WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shotzi Blackheart on what she learned from Matt Cardona: “Matt Cardona showed you if anything, you can make it on your own. A ton of people [showed that]. So I’m taking this indie run very seriously.”

On not getting many wrestling bookings for June: “I wanted everyone to think that I was coming back in July, so no one hit me up for much for the month of June, so I think that’s why I didn’t get any bookings for June. I was trying to keep my first appearances under wraps because I wanted it to be a surprise.”

Blackheart looks to be moving full speed ahead for her post-WWE career. As noted, she’s scheduled to face Cardona at GCW Boss of All Bosses on Friday, July 11 at Gilley’s Dallas in Dallas, Texas. The show will air live on TrillerTV.