– It looks like Matt Cardona has escalated his feud with Shotzi Blackheart. The wrestler and an accomplice attacked her, and then Cardona used Blackheart’s own tank to over her own and steal it. You can view footage of incident that was posted on social media below.

Matt Cardona wrote in the caption, “I just ran over @ShotziTCB’s arm with her own tank!!! You’ve been served!!! I AM THE REAL INDY GOD & DEATHMATCH KING! Big thanks to my Process Server!” Shotzi later responded, “I’m waiting to get Xrays and this idiot posts proof of his assault on me!?!?! @Lauderdale11 July 11th better be a DEATHMATCH!!!!”

Shotzi later revealed that her arm was broken for the incident, but she still intends to wrestle on July 11 in GCW. She wrote, “Got my X-ray results back. My arm is broken, but I refuse to cancel any of my bookings ESPECIALLY July 11th @GCWrestling_ I would rather wrestle in a cast than let @TheMattCardona take anything away from me. The NEW INDY GOD has spoken!” Cardona later replied, “AWWWW SHOTZI’S GOT A BROKEN ARM!!! Hahahaha!!!” Shotzi also posted footage of her arm getting put in a cast, with her throwing up a middle finger salute, writing in the caption, “You’re done

@TheMattCardona”

Shotzi Blackheart will get her chance at payback against Matt Cardona on Friday, July 11. They are scheduled to face each other at GCW Boss of All Bosses at Gilley’s Dallas in Dallas, Texas. It will air live on TrillerTV.

