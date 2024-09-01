SHP Can’t Rain All The Time Results 8.30.24: Jack Evans vs. Jimmy Lloyd, More

Sean Henderson Presents hosted its SHP Can’t Rain All The Time show on Friday, with Jack Evans taking on Jimmy Lloyd and more. You can see the results below from the Ridgefield Park, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Conor Claxton def. Brayden Toon

* ISDub Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Austin Luke def. HADDY

* Charlie Tiger def. Tarzan Duran

* Brandon Kirk & Gabriel Skye def. The Production

* Death Match: Kasey Kirk def. Colby Corino

* Life Match: Stan Stylez def. Billy Avery

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Fresh Air def. Lucky 13 & Ryan Redfield

* Death Match: Rob Shit def. Louie Ramos and Marc Angel

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Jack Evans