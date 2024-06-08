wrestling / News

Sidney Akeem Wants to be Known as More Than Just a Gimmick Act

June 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT SCRYPTS, Sidney Akeem Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with Fightful, former WWE Superstar Sidney Akeem (aka Scrypts and Reggie) discussed how he wants to establish himself outside of WWE and wanting to be more than just a gimmick performer. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Sidney Akeem on how he was presented in WWE: “You know, everything that I did in my WWE career has been four years, four incredible years, and every opportunity is an opportunity. But like you said, I was presented in such a unique way. I do sometimes think that if I never got the opportunity to do the whole sommelier thing, how different would my career have been? I don’t know. I don’t know if I would be this popular because it did give me a platform to showcase my skills. But I know that that’s not all that I have to offer.”

On not wanting to be known as a gimmick act: “So I’m very much so trying to carve out a career and not just be known as a gimmick act, a gimmick performer and whatnot. Because regardless of what gimmicks I was given, the skills are real and all of those views tell you that. My skills aren’t a gimmick. It’s really stuff that people can’t do and it’s unique in its own way of like a Ricochet, of like early on Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles or whatever.”

On what he was doing with Ricochet in WWE: “It’s different, but it’s unique enough to where, ‘Oh, if given the proper storyline and the proper situation, he could be a real contender, a real deal.’ I look at the match with Ricochet, It had the 24/7 stuff at the tail end of it. But man, the beginning we were going to do, we were going to get some things cooking most definitely.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sidney Akeem, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading