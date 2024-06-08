– During a recent interview with Fightful, former WWE Superstar Sidney Akeem (aka Scrypts and Reggie) discussed how he wants to establish himself outside of WWE and wanting to be more than just a gimmick performer. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Sidney Akeem on how he was presented in WWE: “You know, everything that I did in my WWE career has been four years, four incredible years, and every opportunity is an opportunity. But like you said, I was presented in such a unique way. I do sometimes think that if I never got the opportunity to do the whole sommelier thing, how different would my career have been? I don’t know. I don’t know if I would be this popular because it did give me a platform to showcase my skills. But I know that that’s not all that I have to offer.”

On not wanting to be known as a gimmick act: “So I’m very much so trying to carve out a career and not just be known as a gimmick act, a gimmick performer and whatnot. Because regardless of what gimmicks I was given, the skills are real and all of those views tell you that. My skills aren’t a gimmick. It’s really stuff that people can’t do and it’s unique in its own way of like a Ricochet, of like early on Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles or whatever.”

On what he was doing with Ricochet in WWE: “It’s different, but it’s unique enough to where, ‘Oh, if given the proper storyline and the proper situation, he could be a real contender, a real deal.’ I look at the match with Ricochet, It had the 24/7 stuff at the tail end of it. But man, the beginning we were going to do, we were going to get some things cooking most definitely.”